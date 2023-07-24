Today (July 24), the Hoover Police Department held another press conference to update the public on the status of the Carlee Russell case. Reading an official statement from Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, Police Chief Nick Derzis revealed that not only was the 25-year-old nursing student not kidnapped, but there was never a child on Interstate 459.

“My client has given me permission to make the following statement on her behalf. There was no kidnapping on July 13, 2023,” Anthony’s message stated. “My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident, but this was a single act done by herself. My client was not with anyone or at any hotel during the time she was missing.”

The statement continued, “My client apologizes for her actions to the community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies, as well as to her friends and family.”

Anthony’s statement closes by asking all parties for forgiveness and prayers as Russell “addresses her issues.” Derzis also added they there are meetings and discussions scheduled with both Anthony and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in regard to possible criminal charges. What remains unclear following the conference was Russell‘s actual whereabouts during her 49-hour disappearance and the reasoning behind the fabrication.

“The sad thing is there were so many people involved and took this thing very, very seriously and, again, we wanted the focus to be to bring her home and she got home. We’re very excited about that,” Derzis said during a Q&A segment.

You can watch the full press conference — via WVTM 13 News — below.