Carlee Russell is reportedly out of a job as scrutiny mounts surrounding her alleged kidnapping. According to The New York Post, she was fired from the Woodhouse Spa in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday (July 21 ).
Owner Stuart Rome spoke exclusively with the outlet about the turmoil his staff experienced when the story of her disappearance broke last week. “It was really devastating for them thinking a co-worker was abducted,” he said. “The following day, Saturday, it was the busiest day of the week, and they had to plug along and work and, in the off times, pass out flyers and other things.”
The 25-year-old nursing student was at the center of a massive search effort after she mysteriously vanished from an interstate on July 13. Russell had called 911 from I-495 after she claimed to have seen a toddler walking along the roadway in Hoover. She allegedly then phoned a family member to tell them about the situation when she suddenly disappeared. Officers who arrived at the scene found no traces of her, but her car, phone, and other personal belongings were located.
She had been missing for 49 hours when she resurfaced at her parents’ home on July 15. She was taken to UAB Hospital for an evaluation, but little more about her alleged abduction was known until a police conference. On July 19, police said they were unable to find any proof of the lone toddler and were unable to corroborate other details about her alleged encounter with kidnappers.
They also claimed that she had questionable searches about kidnappings and stealing money from a register. A separate report from The Daily Mail claims that Russell was also observed on the spa’s security camera stealing a dark robe and toilet paper hours before she was reported missing.
“As the information came out, there were some questionable things,” said Rome. He noted that many of Russell’s former colleagues were angered by the entire ordeal and negative attention that business has received in the aftermath. “We’ve been a little pissed off, mainly because so many people took so much time out to search,” he said. Russell’s parents publicly supported their daughter’s claim that she was kidnapped and had to fight for her life. However, Russell has yet to issue a public statement of her own.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Dr. Dre says he can't take credit for Kendrick Lamar's success: "He’s done everything himself"
“The only thing I can take credit for is opening the door for him because he’s done everything himself,” Dr. Dre said.
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!
Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration
REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.
Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving
In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.