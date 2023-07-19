Authorities from Alabama have released new details on the short disappearance of Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell. In a press release shared late Tuesday (July 18), Captain Keith Czeskleba of the Hoover Police Department revealed that they spoke to the 25-year-old “very briefly” and are “waiting for her to be made available to obtain a more detailed statement about the sequence of events” that took place after she went missing last Thursday (July 13). As previously reported by REVOLT, she returned to her loved ones two days later (July 15). He also provided an update in regard to a child wandering along the highway, which is what Russell reported to the department’s dispatch before vanishing.

“Hoover PD has not located any evidence of a toddler walking down the interstate, nor did we receive any additional calls about a toddler walking down the interstate, despite numerous vehicles passing through that area as depicted by the traffic camera surveillance video,” Czeskleba disclosed.

Other findings included surveillance footage that officials retrieved from the neighborhood where Russell resides. The release stated that the woman could be seen walking back to her home alone before medics arrived to tend to who was termed over fire department radio correspondence as someone who was “unresponsive but breathing.” After finding Russell conscious and communicative, she was then treated at and released from UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Czeskleba closed his statement by mentioning the growing speculation surrounding the case and confirming an upcoming press conference, which is set to take place Wednesday afternoon (July 19). “We understand that there are numerous rumors and misinformation making the rounds in both social media and traditional media,” he said. “While we understand the public interest in this incident, we must maintain the integrity of the case, thus we are limited in what information or statements we can release or confirm at this time.”