Photo: Jason Jones Travel Photography via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

As the Hoover Police Department investigates the reported kidnapping and return of Carlee Russell, her family is speaking out about her condition.

Speaking with NBC’s “Today,” Carlee’s parents, Talitha Robinson-Russell and Carlos Russell, said they could not share details about their daughter’s return or her account of what happened during her disappearance. However, the couple did open up about Carlee’s condition since being back home.

“We tried to hug her as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state,” Talitha said. Carlos added that Carlee has struggled with “bad dreams” and “moments where some things make her cringe, afraid,” like loud noises. The couple also noted they’d experienced trauma after receiving calls from people who falsely claimed to know their daughter’s whereabouts. “I just didn’t know people could be so evil,” Talitha stated.

On July 16, WBRC reported that Carlee returned to her parents’ home on foot the previous night. First responders transported the 25-year-old to the University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham for evaluation. Doctors later released her. The sense of relief by Carlee’s family and the American public came after reports that the Alabama resident disappeared on July 13. That day, Carlee called 911, then a family member, to reveal that a male toddler was walking alongside the I-495 interstate. When police arrived, they found the college student’s belongings but not her or the toddler.

During the NBC interview, Talitha stated that Carlee was abducted, had to fight for her life, and the perpetrator is still out there. On Monday (July 17), police public information officer Keith Czeskleba shared that officers spoke with Carlee once and are following up on the statement given. “We will follow up with her again to attempt to get a better understanding of the past 72 hours. And will provide what information we can when we are able to do so,” he continued. The investigation into Carlee’s case is ongoing.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Carlee Russell

Trending
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

The Xfinity-sponsored performance series brought the talent together in celebration of Black Music Month.
By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'

For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interviews

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023
Interest

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023
Interest

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023
Interviews

Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry

“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.” 

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
Web3

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023
Interviews

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023
Interest

A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day

For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023
Interviews

Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us

“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.

By Ty Cole
  /  06.22.2023
Web3

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023
Interviews

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports

Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!

By Nasheena Quick
  /  06.14.2023
Interviews

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Analyzing the connection between Black women perming their hair and cancer

New studies show that Black women with relaxers have higher incidence of uterine cancer. This means increased deaths due to the fact that with all cancers, statistics show that Black people are often diagnosed at later stages and have higher mortality rates than their white counterparts.

By REVOLT
  /  07.14.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes