As the Hoover Police Department investigates the reported kidnapping and return of Carlee Russell, her family is speaking out about her condition.

Speaking with NBC’s “Today,” Carlee’s parents, Talitha Robinson-Russell and Carlos Russell, said they could not share details about their daughter’s return or her account of what happened during her disappearance. However, the couple did open up about Carlee’s condition since being back home.

“We tried to hug her as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state,” Talitha said. Carlos added that Carlee has struggled with “bad dreams” and “moments where some things make her cringe, afraid,” like loud noises. The couple also noted they’d experienced trauma after receiving calls from people who falsely claimed to know their daughter’s whereabouts. “I just didn’t know people could be so evil,” Talitha stated.