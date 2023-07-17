Carlee Russell’s boyfriend, Thomar Simmons, has released a statement and confirmed that she was abducted.

As previously reported by REVOLT, law enforcement went on a two-day hunt for Russell after she mysteriously disappeared when she stopped to help a child she saw walking on an Alabama highway Thursday (July 13) night. Thankfully, the 25-year-old returned home alone on Saturday (July 15) around 10:45 p.m., according to WRBC. Details about how she made it back safe are currently unknown to the public, but she was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for evaluation.

Yesterday (July 16), Simmons took to Instagram to give supporters an update on what happened and thanked everyone for their prayers. He wrote, “I don’t even know how to start off this post but to only say thank you to my lord [and] savior Jesus Christ for saving my girlfriend’s life! Also, thank you to everyone who shared a picture, came out to the Hoover Met to help us with the search parties, [and] who went [and] proceeded to tell other people about Carlee to bring more awareness to her story.”

Simmons continued, “I have been going nonstop since I received the call that she was missing on Thursday night. I know she would’ve done the same for me, so I wasn’t going to give up until I saw her face again! I was straight tunnel vision, even when I would get on social media on my downtime [and] see some of the false allegations [and] assumptions about me having something to do with her abduction would have me discouraged at times, but I didn’t give up [and] kept my faith!”

“I just want to thank all of my family, friends, former teammates, [and] church members who called or texted me just to let me know that they’re praying [and] here for me; you guys don’t know how much that meant to me! All I asked from everyone right now is to be respectful of Carlee’s situation. She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she’s physically [and] mentally stable again, she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment,” he added. “I also want to thank the people on social media who [have] been understanding [and] respectful about what she’s been through in these past few days. Once again, I can’t thank you guys enough for helping us bring Carlee home! God bless you all.”

See related post below: