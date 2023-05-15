A 13-year-old boy and his younger sister were praised for their efforts after an attempted kidnapping.

On May 12, MLive reported an 8-year-old Michigan girl escaped a boy trying to take her away with the help of her older brother. However, the names of the children have not been released.

A few days before the outlet’s report, Michigan State Police responded to a call about the abduction attempt. That day (May 10), the little girl was searching for mushrooms in her backyard, MSP said in a news release. A unknown 17-year-old appeared from the woods and grabbed the 8-year-old, covering her mouth.

As the incident unfolded, the girl’s older sibling saw what was happening and acted. The child was able to break away, and the 13-year-old boy used a slingshot to hit the suspect in the head and chest. The suspect fled the scene, the outlet noted. Another family member also witnessed the 17-year-old escape from the yard and was able to give a description to authorities. Local law enforcement began searching for the suspect. The report continued he was later found hiding at a nearby gas station. Upon arrest, the suspect showed visible injuries from the slingshot.

When officers questioned the boy, he allegedly admitted to planning to harm the child severely. The 17-year-old, whose identity remained withheld, was booked at the Alpena County Jail. The next day (May 11), the suspect was arraigned. He faces one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery. His bond is set at $150,000.

Although the suspect is a juvenile, he was charged as an adult. The 17-year-old’s next court appearance is on Wednesday (May 17).