Autism And Black Children In America Being Diagnosed At A Higher Rate -- And Later -- Than White Kids

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to Black children in America in a brand new “REVOLT Black News Weekly.” Watch now!

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
Health

