It’s time that fans release any lingering hope that Offset and Quavo will reconcile on wax for a possible Migos collaboration. The magic and cultural impact crafted by the rap trio will never be duplicated, and without Takeoff, neither of the two men is tempted to tarnish their group’s legacy.

In late June, Quavo and Offset shocked the hip hop world when they reunited onstage at the 2023 BET Awards, where they paid tribute to their slain group member. But that is likely the last time any semblance of them being a united musical force will ever take place. “The group just could never be the group,” the “Jealousy” rapper told Hot 97 in a recent interview.

As previously reported, Takeoff was tragically killed after shots rang out during a private party he attended with Quavo in Houston, Texas, in November 2022. A month before the 28-year-old’s untimely passing, he and Huncho released their first project, Only Built for Infinity Links, as the duo Unc and Phew. Their pairing came after internal rifts and legal battles dating back to 2020 fractured the trio’s relationship. But none of that is a factor in the remaining members’ decision to not move forward with another Migos project.

“It’s not like we on some, like, F each other. See, this [is] all love, but we missing our glue to our piece. You can’t just act like and just continue like, and I think people be trying to make it like it’s ‘bout some bulls**t. It’s not about bulls**t… We can’t continue our group without the main man,” said Offset.

“And so to close that chapter like that is great. You know what I’m saying? It’s unfortunate, but we got to; we respect Take,” he continued to say before knocking down the notion that a new member could be added to the dynamic. “I think it’s unfair to even put us in that position. That’s our brother, started from the bottom. It ain’t like we got what you can go and recruit.”

In August, Quavo released his sophomore solo effort, Rocket Power, as a tribute to his nephew. Offset is slated to release his second solo offering, Set It Off, on Oct. 14.