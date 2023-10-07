Tia Mowry has become an entertaining figure on social media with sprinkles of her infectious laughter, her joy-filled moments of dancing, and other light-hearted antics that often leave fans in tears from laughter.

But on Saturday (Oct. 7), her usually jovial demeanor was put on the back burner as she seemed to address an onslaught of comments about her exploring the world of dating since finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Cory Hardrict.

Ahead of the weekend, a clip of her speaking about the lackluster candidates in the dating pool on the “Chris GQ Perry” podcast began recirculating. In it, the “Sister, Sister” actress mentioned the experience is tough and exhausting, a stark contrast to what her and Hardrict’s courtship was like 20-plus years ago. The short video reignited fan projections suggesting that Mowry was better off with her ex and that it may not be a bad idea to reconcile.

“Just because the dating life is complicated doesn’t mean I’m going to go back to something that no longer served me. That’s like saying if I don’t book an audition or a part right away, I’m going to give up on my dreams as an actor. Please just stop. I ain’t that weak. Please move on because I have. Thank you NEXT,” she tweeted.

Replies to her tweet included users accusing her of making an emotional response on the social app. The newly single star hit back, writing, “No, boo boo. This is MY response to stop narratives being said about me. Like YOU. Don’t speak on my behalf, thank you. You are NOT me. So just stop, please.” In a separate interaction with a fan, Mowry emphasized what may be the throughline of her messaging, “Focus on YOU, not me.”

Mowry also shared her message about narratives “being made without my consent” on Instagram, where she received more of an outpouring of support for speaking up for herself. She and the “All American: Homecoming” actor were married for 14 years when she announced their separation in October 2022. Their divorce was quietly finalized in April 2023. The former couple shares two children, a son named Cree and a daughter named Cairo.