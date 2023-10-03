ASAP Rocky is gearing up for the release of his new album, Don’t Be Dumb, though he’s keeping details scant.

The Harlem rapper took a moment to reflect on the project’s significance in a recent interview with DAZED. “I’ve been really experimenting as usual, and what I like about this is it feels like my best work yet,” he revealed on Monday (Oct. 2). “I want to leave expectations wide and open. I don’t want to tell you what to expect. I just want people to experience it how they do naturally.”

While Rocky hasn’t disclosed the LP’s release date or tracklist, he previously teased fans with new music. His latest single, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” landed in July. During that same month, he headlined Rolling Loud Miami 2023 and performed an unreleased track.

Besides his focus on music, the artist is embracing family life. In August, he and Rihanna welcomed their second child, whose name was revealed to be Riot Rose. The newborn joined older brother RZA, born in May 2022.

In the same interview with DAZED, Rocky briefly mentioned fatherhood while discussing his favorite scent. When asked if his taste in fragrance changed, the musician replied, “Not at all. I just love how my babies’ heads smell, like newborn babies; when you smell their heads, sniff their heads, there’s nothing like that smell. I think that needs to be the new Gucci fragrance.”

Elsewhere, the “L$D” hitmaker spoke about what inspires his personal style. Rocky noted, “It’s not just one person in particular. I would say cultures, different films, hip hop, different rappers. People in my neighborhood, older people, relatives, I take inspiration from everywhere, you know, different regions, different backgrounds, different nations. I find inspiration in everything, and I think being able to flip things, and make it your own, and make an origin out of it and start something new, that’s the trick, and that’s the magic within it all.”