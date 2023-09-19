Today (Sept. 19), Rihanna and A$AP Rocky officially introduced their second child, Riot Rose Mayers, to the world. In a series of photos provided courtesy of Miles Diggs, the smiling couple can be seen with both the newborn baby boy and 16-month-old son RZA Athelston Mayers. Riot also takes center stage with his beaming parents as he rocks a pink ensemble and relaxes on top of a colorful blanket.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Rocky and Rih welcomed Riot into the world back in August, mere months after she made a shocking pregnancy announcement during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance — one that broke viewing records in the process. Prior to stepping foot on one of the country’s biggest stages, the billionaire mogul opened up about motherhood.

“I’m living for my son,” said Rihanna to former NFL player-turned-commentator Nate Burleson on his podcast. “Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account. Skydiving? You really think about stuff like that — it’s not worth it. Everything is different; life before my son seems very obscure. It’s very small and cloudy; it just got better with him.”

In an interview with Dazed & Confused, Rocky expressed amazement at being a dad and shared how he plans to rear his children.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” he explained. “I actually love to watch cartoons. I’ve watched like, ‘Teletubbies,’ ‘Blue’s Clues,’ ‘Yo Gabba Gabba,’ ‘Peppa Pig,’ and ‘Baby Shark.’ I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents… It’s beautiful that we can even do that. Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household.”