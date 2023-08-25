ASAP Rocky is excited to reveal the name of his second child, reportedly a baby boy, with Rihanna. However, he is not ready to share the moniker with the world just yet.

The rapper was seen leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood earlier this week. He was displaying his stylish wardrobe and looked to be in a great mood as he got into the back of his car. When asked about the baby’s name on Wednesday (Aug. 23) night by TMZ, the famous artist stopped himself from letting the secret slip. He smiled and stated that the moniker would be revealed soon.

Rocky and Rihanna reportedly welcomed their second baby boy on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles, but kept the newborn’s name under wraps. All fans know is that it is rumored to start with an “R,” showcasing a theme. Their first son is RZA Athelston Mayers, born on May 13, 2022. He is named after the famous Wu-Tang Clan member.

Baby RZA’s name was kept a secret for nearly a year before it was revealed in early May. When the Wu-Tang icon was asked how he felt about the namesake, he stated that it was a “great honor.”

Rihanna broke the news of her second pregnancy on the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show when she showed her baby bump to the world. Fans were both surprised and excited by the news of tiny tot number two.

The Grammy Award-winning artist was asked about her journey through motherhood in an interview with British Vogue earlier this year. She responded by saying the first nine months were “legendary.”

“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before; that’s the craziest thing ever… You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because … it doesn’t matter,” she told the publication.