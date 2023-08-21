Today (Aug. 21), TMZ reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second child together on Aug. 3 in secret. The outlet is also claiming that it’s a baby boy with a name that begins with “R.”

Back in January 2022, the couple announced the pending arrival of their first child, several months after bringing their budding relationship to the public spotlight. Their first son, later revealed to have been named RZA Athelston Mayers, officially came into the world a short time later. This past February, Rihanna revealed that they had a second baby on the way during her performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Barbadian star gushed about motherhood just before the big NFL event. “I’m living for my son,” said Rihanna during an appearance on “The Process with Nate Burleson.” “Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account. Skydiving? You really think about stuff like that — it’s not worth it. Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It’s very small and cloudy; it just got better with him.”

Also excited about his parental role is Rocky, who broke down his feelings to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in January. “It’s so unexplainable. It’s just one of those things. I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me,” he stated. “Being outside, and working, and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole ‘nother perspective. But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day.”