In a distinctive new photoshoot, Savage X Fenty has released maternity images of Rihanna breastfeeding her baby son RZA for a promotion for a new collection of bras by the lingerie company. The company released the photos on Instagram with the caption: “Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA.”

In the images, the star wears a simple black bra with cups that open up for breastfeeding. She is holding her 1-year-old son for feeding and her new baby bump is visible.

Her baby, RZA Athelston Mayers, was born earlier this year on May 13 and is the first child of Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. He was named after the Wu-Tang Clan frontman, who has been an inspiration for many musicians throughout his long career.

The couple is currently expecting their second child. The pregnancy was revealed during Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show as she showed off her baby bump during her performance.

The new For Moms and Moms-to-be collection from Savage X Fenty includes a selection of brand new bralettes in a variety of colorways in sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL. The release is the company’s first functional maternity line. The collection is currently available online. All of the items in the collection are priced from $35 to $60.

The singer has modeled her Savage X Fenty line while pregnant before, showcasing that women can still dress sexy while they’re expecting. With her style choices, the star has defied the traditional expectations for maternity clothing. From sheer lingerie to streetwear fashion, she has redefined what pregnancy clothing can be.

Rihanna founded Savage X Fenty in 2018 after launching her Fenty Beauty company the previous year. After five years as the company’s CEO, she stepped down from the role, but continued on as an executive chairman of the company.

Check out shots of the new collection below.