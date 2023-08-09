Photo: James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images
By REVOLT
  /  08.09.2023

In a distinctive new photoshoot, Savage X Fenty has released maternity images of Rihanna breastfeeding her baby son RZA for a promotion for a new collection of bras by the lingerie company. The company released the photos on Instagram with the caption: “Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA.”

In the images, the star wears a simple black bra with cups that open up for breastfeeding. She is holding her 1-year-old son for feeding and her new baby bump is visible.

Her baby, RZA Athelston Mayers, was born earlier this year on May 13 and is the first child of Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. He was named after the Wu-Tang Clan frontman, who has been an inspiration for many musicians throughout his long career.

The couple is currently expecting their second child. The pregnancy was revealed during Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show as she showed off her baby bump during her performance.

The new For Moms and Moms-to-be collection from Savage X Fenty includes a selection of brand new bralettes in a variety of colorways in sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL. The release is the company’s first functional maternity line. The collection is currently available online. All of the items in the collection are priced from $35 to $60.

The singer has modeled her Savage X Fenty line while pregnant before, showcasing that women can still dress sexy while they’re expecting. With her style choices, the star has defied the traditional expectations for maternity clothing. From sheer lingerie to streetwear fashion, she has redefined what pregnancy clothing can be.

Rihanna founded Savage X Fenty in 2018 after launching her Fenty Beauty company the previous year. After five years as the company’s CEO, she stepped down from the role, but continued on as an executive chairman of the company.

Check out shots of the new collection below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Pop
R&B
Rihanna

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Trippie Redd publicly apologizes for cheating on girlfriend Skye Morales

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.09.2023

Swizz Beatz jokes about Alicia Keys' "white side" after she requested carrots in the club

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.09.2023

2023 Made In America Festival canceled over "severe circumstances outside of production control"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Ciara reveals that she is pregnant with her fourth child

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Ne-Yo apologizes for gender identity remarks

By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023

Fan's dream come true: Drake wakes up sleeping audience member at concert

By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023

Check out Halle's debut solo single and visual for "Angel"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Beyoncé pays $100,000 for Metro to run an extra hour following weather delays at her “Renaissance World Tour” stop in Maryland

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.07.2023

Usher says his forthcoming album is more than just music: "It's about life"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023

Ne-Yo addresses the misogynistic origins of Beyoncé's smash record "Irreplaceable"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023

The internet reacts to Ciara and Chris Brown reuniting on new single "How We Roll"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023

Doja Cat tapped as headliner for "The Victoria’s Secret World Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres

By Ty Cole
  /  08.04.2023

Lizzo shares open letter shooting down what she says are "false allegations" made against her

By Jon Powell
  /  08.03.2023

Sisqó finally sets the record straight on decadeslong Beyoncé dating rumors

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.02.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Trippie Redd publicly apologizes for cheating on girlfriend Skye Morales

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.09.2023

Swizz Beatz jokes about Alicia Keys' "white side" after she requested carrots in the club

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.09.2023

2023 Made In America Festival canceled over "severe circumstances outside of production control"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Ciara reveals that she is pregnant with her fourth child

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Ne-Yo apologizes for gender identity remarks

By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023

Fan's dream come true: Drake wakes up sleeping audience member at concert

By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023

Check out Halle's debut solo single and visual for "Angel"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Beyoncé pays $100,000 for Metro to run an extra hour following weather delays at her “Renaissance World Tour” stop in Maryland

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.07.2023

Usher says his forthcoming album is more than just music: "It's about life"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023

Ne-Yo addresses the misogynistic origins of Beyoncé's smash record "Irreplaceable"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023

The internet reacts to Ciara and Chris Brown reuniting on new single "How We Roll"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023

Doja Cat tapped as headliner for "The Victoria’s Secret World Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres

By Ty Cole
  /  08.04.2023

Lizzo shares open letter shooting down what she says are "false allegations" made against her

By Jon Powell
  /  08.03.2023

Sisqó finally sets the record straight on decadeslong Beyoncé dating rumors

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.02.2023
View More

Trending
News

Walmart Makers Studio partners with Rock The Bells Festival to highlight the stories of Black creatives

The annual event, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 this year, has partnered with Walmart Makers Studio to help celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary by honoring the Black creatives and fans who shaped the genre’s legacy through style, beauty, visual culture, and much more.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes talk Slutty Vegan success and overcoming adversity | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes culinary entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes to talk building culture and community through Slutty Vegan. Hayes also discusses starting out as the underdog and having no business experience initially. Watch the empowering conversation here. Sponsored by American Express Business.

By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023
Watch

Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Watch

Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Web3

Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible

Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.

By Ashley France
  /  07.21.2023
Interest

The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy

Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph. 

By Sukii Osborne
  /  07.31.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL

Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.

By Nasheena Quick
  /  07.26.2023
Interviews

Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law

“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  07.07.2023
Interviews

Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad

“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.

By Aria Bell
  /  07.17.2023
Studio Sessions

Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago

“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.27.2023
Interest

As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with

“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!

By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.17.2023
Interest

Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action

The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.

By Dr. Wendy Osefo
  /  07.06.2023
Interviews

LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity

“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.10.2023
Interviews

Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives

“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.24.2023
Interviews

Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.31.2023
Interviews

The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world

“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.19.2023
News

Jamie Foxx says a "fake friend" betrayed him amid claims that he shared an antisemitic post

On Friday (Aug. 4), Jamie wrote about Jesus being betrayed in a since-deleted post that spurred claims of antisemitism.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023
Big Facts

Big Facts

Atlanta legends Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade welcome the biggest names in hip hop culture on “Big Facts” for unfiltered conversations you won’t hear anywhere else.

By REVOLT
  /  10.31.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

Assets Over Liabilities

Join hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings (of “Earn Your Leisure” fame) as they’re granted exclusive access into the personal lives and businesses of young entrepreneurs and celebrity guests to answer a critical question: Are they working with assets…or liabilities?

By REVOLT
  /  12.01.2021
News

DaBaby wins battery lawsuit over 2020 Miami brawl

A jury sided with DaBaby in the $6 million federal lawsuit stemming from a Miami brawl that occurred two years ago.

By Kevin Keise
  /  12.20.2022
View More
Revolt - New Episodes