Photo: GWR/Star Max / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

It seems Rihanna may be preparing for mommy mode. The expectant mom, who also shares a 1-year-old son, RZA Athelston Mayers, with partner A$AP Rocky, has stepped down from her role at Savage X Fenty and appointed a new CEO.

In an article published by Vogue Business yesterday (June 22), the outlet said effective Monday (June 26), Hillary Super, the former CEO of Anthropologie Group, will be the new chief executive officer of the brand. Rihanna held the title since founding the popular lingerie line in 2018. The “B**ch Better Have My Money” hitmaker will still be hands on with Savage X Fenty as the company’s executive chair.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer,” Savage X Fenty said in a statement. Rihanna added, “I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.” The Barbados beauty was recently spotted with her baby bump on full blast while attending Paris Fashion Week. In a clip shared on social media, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James happily rubbed her growing belly at an event.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Rihanna was one of the many stars in attendance as Pharrell Williams made his creative director debut for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show earlier this week. Other familiar faces included Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell, Megan Thee Stallion and Kelly Rowland. The Savage X Fenty mogul famously announced her second pregnancy in February as she performed for millions during the Super Bowl halftime show.

