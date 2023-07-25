Last Thursday (July 20), A$AP Rocky kicked off his new album campaign with “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” a collaboration with Pharrell Williams that sees the Harlem talent delivering some of his most boastful bars to date.

“We grow, we learn, we live, I might start a riot, we grow, we learn, we live, opposite of quiet, we grow, we learn, p**sy n**ga tires, how ’bout you try it? I don’t buy it, yeah, I just call designers up, I free 99 it, uh, called your baby mama up, yep, I nighty-night it, I just bought designer kilts, yeah, I Roddy Pipe it, I just put some BDs on my whip with lime green pipin’…”

Today (July 25), Rocky brings forth a new video for the high-energy cut. Viewers can see him riding through the streets on a tank as a mob rages behind him. He can also be spotted showing off his tricked-out Mercedes-Benz, handling business calls, and repping his son, RZA, via a massive belt buckle.

Back in 2018, Rocky liberated his third studio LP, Testing, a genre-bending effort that contained 15 cuts and additional features from Kid Cudi, Skepta, FKA twigs, Frank Ocean, Kodak Black, Juicy J, and more. That album became Rocky’s third straight top 5 release on the Billboard 200 chart and earned a gold certification. Since then, he’s remained on the radar with occasional drops like “Too Many Gods” with Joey BADA$$, “Babushka Boi,” “Distraction,” and “Rich N**ga Problems.” He also appeared on songs by the likes of YG, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Nas, Fivio Foreign, Westside Gunn, Metro Boomin, and Tyler, The Creator.

Press play on A$AP Rocky’s “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” video below. His fourth album, DON’T BE DUMB, is said to be arriving sooner than later.