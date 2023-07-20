For the past few years, A$AP Rocky has been teasing a new album on social media and during public appearances. Just before an “Amazon Music Live” performance in December 2022, he confirmed that his new body of work, titled Don’t Be Dumb, was finally completed.

It was at that show (and a Rolling Loud set) where the Harlemite gave fans a taste of a song that’s named after wresting legend Roddy Piper. The track sees him flexing his exceptional lifestyle and questioning his critics. “They think I’m livin’ at large, why? That lil’ n**ga livin’ large, ay, all my n**gas do is play the ball, you lil’ n**gas too afraid to ball, why you gotta get the pigs involved? I’m way more deadly when my pen involved, business suits, we the men in charge,” he raps on the booming cut.

Today (July 20), Rocky releases the track, officially titled “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” which boasts production from Pharrell Williams. Along with recent drops like “Same Problems?” and “D.M.B.,” the single is expected to appear on the aforementioned LP.

Back in 2018, the A$AP Mob frontman liberated his third studio album, Testing, a genre-bending effort that contained 15 songs and additional features from T.I., Kid Cudi, Skepta, FKA twigs, Frank Ocean, Kodak Black, Juicy J, and more. That album became Rocky’s third straight top 5 release on the Billboard 200 chart and earned a gold certification. Since then, he’s remained on the radar with occasional drops like “Sundress,” “Too Many Gods” with Joey BADA$$, “Babushka Boi,” “Distraction,” and “Rich N**ga Problems.” His unique style also contributed to dope cuts by the likes of YG, Blood Orange, Mustard, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Nas, Fivio Foreign, Westside Gunn, Metro Boomin, and Tyler, The Creator. Press play on “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” below.