Photo: Screenshot from Tyler, The Creator’s “WHARF TALK” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Today (March 31), Tyler, The Creator unveiled the deluxe edition of his sixth studio LP, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. Dubbed The Estate Sale, the upgraded release adds a slew of unreleased cuts, complete with new collaborations alongside YG, Vince Staples, and A$AP Rocky.

Following some dope visuals for “DOGTOOTH” and “SORRY NOT SORRY,” Tyler liberates another for the A$AP Rocky-assisted effort, “WHARF TALK.” Taking on a nostalgic R&B vibe, Tyler breaks out his best harmonies while spitting game to a potential love interest.

“If God was here with us today, I think I know what He would say, ‘You’re so beautiful, and your lips look nice,’ I got a new boat, you should come with, I got a section for your luggage, bring some fiction and a nightlight, record player and your top five, where we goin’? We should get lost, no more questions, let the wharf talk, I want you to come get lost with me, ask you one more time before I tread too deep, so can you make up your mind?”

The accompanying clip for the laid-back offering begins with shots of Tyler enjoying a picnic, a drive, and a bike ride with an imaginary date. After he falls off a mountain, viewers can then see an equally dapper Rocky delivering his verse.

Released back in 2021, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST originally consisted of 16 tracks with featured appearances from the likes of 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Fana Hues, Lil Wayne, Brent Faiyaz, Pharrell Williams, and DJ Drama, the last of whom handled hosting duties. The project became Tyler’s second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 169,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Press play on “SORRY NOT SORRY” below.

