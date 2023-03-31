Is it Christmas already? It sure feels like it with new tunes from Tyler, The Creator. We all love a good surprise and the “WusYaName” rapper sure took everyone for a loop with the announcement of the extended version of Call Me If You Get Lost. If you thought he was going to slow down after the initial release, you are gravely mistaken. With DJ Drama by his side again, Tyler made sure he spun the block to kick things off for the second quarter.

Drama has actually had a very busy, but fulfilling schedule music wise in recent times. Today (Mar. 31), the two drop off Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST WAS THE FIRST ALBUM I MADE WITH ALOT OF SONGS THAT DIDNT MAKE THE FINAL CUT. SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO IVE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT. — T (@tylerthecreator) March 27, 2023

For the announcement, Tyler surprised fans with his decision to release the additional records via Twitter. To make matters even better, he accompanied the news with a new visual for the first single “DOGTOOTH.” The Estate Sale comes two years after Call Me If You Get Lost, which he earned the 2021 Grammy award for best rap album — his second Grammy award following his 2019 win for Igor.

Together, Tyler, The Creator and DJ Drama are a force to be reckoned with and they make sure that is known on this deluxe version. Sometimes, the throwaway records are the ones that hit the most. So, for fans to have the entire package is dope. The expanded listening experience notably arrives just one day after Hulu launches the Spotify playlist-inspired RapCaviar Presents series featuring Tyler.

keep your chair rocking — T (@tylerthecreator) March 30, 2023



In other news, Lil Yachty spoke with Billboard earlier this month about how he wants to work with the “CORSO” rapper. “I would love to do a project with Tyler (The Creator),” he said. “He’s the reason I made this album. He’s the one who told me to do it, just go for it. He’s so confident and I have so much respect for him because he takes me seriously, and he always has.”

Check out Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale now!