Today (March 30), the folks behind RapCaviar debut their new Hulu series, titled “RapCaviar Presents,” which gives viewers a deeper look into hip hop and some of its brightest stars. On Wednesday (March 29), the media outlet gave fans a teaser of the first episode, which puts the spotlight on Tyler, The Creator. In the preview clip, the Odd Future alum explained why he loves being an emcee in amazing detail.

“I’m a rapper. I love that s**t. It’s a beautiful thing,” he begins. “We’re good with words. We’re good with rhythm. We know pockets. We hear a collection of sounds and one thing and say, ‘Ahh, I know what could go over this.’ That takes a skill. Hey, we know narrative. Ah, I know what you’re feeling. I know how to put those in words where you can understand yourself better.”

Tyler continued, “You got some young kid, like 13, thinking, ‘Oh, I gotta make bravado rap…’ No, you don’t. You could flex about the s**t that you truly hold here and make it seem like the most important s**t. When I’m flexing on these songs, [it’s] just about the s**t that I really like.”

When the clock strikes midnight, Tyler will unveil CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale, a deluxe edition of his sixth studio LP, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. Released in 2021, the 16-song effort contained notable assists from DJ Drama, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams, and more. The project received both critical and commercial acclaim, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earning the “Earfquake” star a gold certification.

Check out Tyler’s take on rapping below. If you missed it, you can check out his most recent visual for “SORRY NOT SORRY” here.