There is never a bad time to be gifted some new music from ASAP Rocky — especially when it is a full body of work. Since 2011, the Harlem representer has continued to prove his worth to the industry. From providing hit singles to memorable guest verses, Rocky has always been in a lane of his own. Having recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his debut studio album, Long. Live. ASAP — not to mention the well-received projects that followed — it is now time for fans to get excited about his upcoming LP. Luckily for the ASAP Rocky stans, they will not have to wait much longer for a new release as his next project is slated to see the light of day later this year. To build anticipation for the album, the “Purple Swag” rapper shed light on some of the features that fans should expect to hear.

Though he has not confirmed a release date, ASAP Rocky blessed fans with a new single today (Jan. 18), “Same Problems?” The song included additional vocals from Lil Yachty and Miguel. During a recent interview on Apple Music, Rocky also hinted at other features. In addition to Miguel and Yachty, he said that both Thundercat and his close friend and collaborator Tyler, The Creator will appear on his next album, titled Don’t Be Dumb.

“We got some help from a lot of friends there. We got Miguel, we got Tyler, The Creator, we got Lil Yachty here, we got Thundercat,” Rocky said, according to HipHopDX. “Those are some heavy hitters.” Although he didn’t confirm whether his joint project with Tyler is happening soon, the Harlem emcee detailed their relationship when it comes to music. “That’s why we take so long. It’s him, bro. He plays too much, man. He wants to joke and prank people all day, man. He’s the biggest prankster,” he added.

Rocky announced the title of his upcoming full-length offering back in December when he performed at Amazon Music Live. During the same show, he debuted “Same Problems?” with images of late rappers displayed on the screen. Are you excited for ASAP Rocky‘s LP?