Yesterday (Jan. 15), A$AP Rocky acknowledged the 10th anniversary of his debut studio LP, LONG.LIVE.A$AP. To celebrate, the Harlem star decided to drop off an updated visual for the standout cut “Angels,” an Amsterdam-produced effort that saw him reflecting on his life and accomplishments thus far:

“They call me Young Drug Dealer, they call me Young Thug N**ga, 24 karats, my slugs glitter, 24 years old worth a couple million, shoutouts to my cuz n**gas, finna let it fly for my Blood n**gas, middle finger up to you f**k n**gas, if you a trill n**ga then f**k with us, n**ga dash like a speed of a bullet, with a pistol on him, probably wouldn’t even pull it, heart made of pudding, mean-muggin’ with a hoodie like, what’s goodie?”

The new clip for “Angels” — dubbed “Angels Pt. 2” — features plenty of footage found in the original, much of which was centered around Rocky and his crew riding around and creating mischief in New York City. This is now interspersed with previously unreleased shots of the A$AP Mob collective living it up in Los Angeles, complete with an honorary halo that now floats above A$AP Yams‘ head.

Upon its initial release, LONG.LIVE.A$AP contained 12 songs and additional assists from ScHoolboy Q, Santigold, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Skrillex, Joey BADA$$, Action Bronson and more. Rocky’s project was both a critical and commercial success, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 139,000 album equivalent units sold following its debut. A deluxe edition of LONG.LIVE.A$AP was also released with five additional songs and collaborations alongside the likes of A$AP Ferg, Bun B, Paul Wall and Florence Welch.

Press play on “Angels Pt. 2” below.