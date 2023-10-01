Christmas is still a couple of months away, but Drake is clearly embracing the spirit of gift-giving as he treks from city to city on the “It’s All A Blur Tour.” He was evidently feeling quite generous on Saturday (Sept. 30) when the show stopped in Miami, Florida.
Drizzy has been making headlines as of late for surprising lucky fans with not only a worthwhile performance but also luxury items, trips, and thousands of dollars. While onstage at the Kaseya Center, the “Rich Flex” rapper peered out into the crowd in search of a fan sign that was worthy of acknowledgment.
“That’s a good sign to pick tonight. Usually, I’ll do something nice for a lady. I’d do something nice; I’ll give away a bag or some s**t like that,” said Drake after noticing a male concertgoer. “He said, ‘I spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex, but Honestly, Nevermind, it’s really Her Loss.’ So she ain’t come with you tonight? She ain’t come with you tonight to the Drake show? What the f**k is wrong with her? And you in here just icy with the gold chain and the sunglasses on?”
He continued, “Aye, you know what? She’s gonna feel real f**ked up ’cause I’ma give you 50 bands, so you gon’ flex on her tonight. That’s how we doing it tonight, big dog! It’s your night tonight! And I won’t say it how y’all said it, but f**k that young lady.”
During the show’s stop in Atlanta on Sept. 26, he surprised a newlywed couple who claimed they skipped having a honeymoon to catch the 6 God’s live performance. In return, Drake gifted them a trip to one of his favorite destinations — Turks and Caicos.
At another concert, a fan was gifted a Chanel bag for putting in extra hours at work to afford a ticket. While in Houston last month, he took notice of one attendee who managed to make it to multiple shows. He returned the love by gifting her $10,000, a first-class flight to Atlanta, and VIP seats to his concert when it stopped in Georgia’s capitol.
The tour, which also features 21 Savage and appearances from Sexyy Red, is scheduled to end this month. Also happening in October is the anticipated release of his next album, For All the Dogs. Last weekend, Drake announced plans to release the project on Oct. 6.
