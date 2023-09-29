Photo: Screenshot from Issa’s “Hair Down” video
By Jon Powell
  /  09.29.2023

Back in August, Issa teamed up with Fabolous and FYB head honcho Jacquees for the infectious cut “Hair Down,” a Sparkz-produced offering that saw the budding rapper spitting game to a potential love interest.

“I can just be your outlet, you feelin’ off balance, shoppin’ all at the outlets, that’s your best talent, spendin’ up all my money, f**k it, I’ll let you have it, long as I see you smile, just wanna hear you laughin’, we’re swervin’ through the traffic, I put you in that new thing just to up your status…”

Now, fans can enjoy a matching video for the collaboration that was shot by BPace Productions. Viewers can catch the trio in different locations throughout New York City as a bevy of beautiful women show off their different hairstyles in tribute to the song’s title.

In an interview with New Haven, CT’s 100.9 The Beat, Issa spoke on how “Hair Down” came to fruition. “I’ve been sitting on the record for over a year,” he explained. “I let [Jacquees] hear it and then we just took it from there. I was kind of bugging him like, ‘We got to get Fab on this joint,’ and so he ended up sending it to him and Fab sent the verse back.”

Issa also broke down how the song’s mix of classic rap and soul was a perfect blend for him when it came time to record. “Anytime I hear soul beats, whenever producers send me those, I always got to just write something,” the Summer Falls talent added. “Usually I just rap over soul beats. This time I was like, when I heard the song, this can actually be like a radio record even though I had that soul background in it.”

Press play on “Hair Down” below.

Revolt - New Episodes