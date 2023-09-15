Today (Sept. 15) is officially Diddy Day in New York City! This morning, after the Bad Boy icon unveiled The Love Album: Off The Grid, he paid a visit to Times Square where he was awarded the key to the city by New York Mayor Eric Adams for “his contributions to music, business, and philanthropy.”

“Today, I accept this key not just for me, but for every dreamer, every hustler, every artist, and every kid from New York who dares to dream big,” Diddy said in response to the incredible honor. “To Mayor Adams and the city of New York: I promise to keep giving to this city that made me, Thank you for recognizing my journey and my mission to uplift and empower. Let’s continue to make history together.”

Mayor Adams added: “Sean Combs is the embodiment of the New York City attitude. A son of Harlem, Combs worked his way to the top, becoming a successful musical talent both in front of and behind the mic. Despite all of his successes, Sean has never forgotten where he came from — giving back to New York City, donating millions to underserved communities, and supporting aspiring Black entrepreneurs. ‘Every step he takes, every move he makes,’ Sean Combs has proven to be a singular, generational talent. For his contributions to music, business, and philanthropy, I am honored to present Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, with a Key to the City of New York.”

In an Instagram video, he kept the energy high while riding around Manhattan with the key in hand. “We f**kin’ did it! Harlem, we did it! Mount Vernon, we did it! The Bronx, we f**kin’ did it! Let’s go!” the billionaire mogul exclaimed.