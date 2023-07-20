In December 2022, Jacquees blessed the masses with his third studio LP, Sincerely For You, a 17-song offering with contributions from Future, Summer Walker, 6LACK, Dreezy, 21 Savage, and more. Today (July 21), the Decatur talent unveils a dual visual for two of the album’s tracks, “The Mud” and “Be With You,” which matches the songs’ subject matter with four-wheeler excursions, synchronized dance moves, and aquatic activities.

“‘The Mud’ and ‘Be With You’ videos were inspired by the lyrics of the songs for the most part,” Jacquees explained to REVOLT. “‘Mud’ talks about climbing out of tough situations and finding success no matter what, so I wanted to show me actually being in the mud then actually getting out while having some fun with some of my friends who believed in my dream growing up. I’ve always wanted to shoot a video at a water park, and ‘Be With You’ was perfect for the idea. I wanted to bring the song to life and give it a summer feel for my fans to enjoy!”

Since the release of 2019’s King of R&B, Jacquees has received both admiration from his peers and ire from critics who feel he isn’t deserving of the title. He addressed the topic during a sit-down with Cam Newton.

“You know, I sit down and read comments and do that and do this, but see, I’m really outside for real, too,” the “Put In Work” talent stated. “I see the internet, and I see real life, and I be like, ‘This don’t match. Like, this don’t really go together.’ I just see a lot of lies. Like, my shows sold out. Like, I just did 2,200 in LA for Valentine’s Day, you feel me? My last show in Atlanta was 100 racks, you feel me? I don’t know, like, I’m doing something right. And the music still sound good.”

Press play on “The Mud/Be With You” here.