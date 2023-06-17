Photo: Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Jacquees is calling cap on critics who claim his music has fallen off since his breakout year in 2017. At that time, he had the airwaves on lock with his single “B.E.D.” Since then, he has released two albums, his debut, King of R&B, and 2022’s Sincerely For You, multiple tracks, and even a few notable covers of songs that caught the attention of plenty of people.

And despite the ongoing memes mocking his signature vocals, the 29-year-old remains largely unbothered by the chatter regarding his talent on social media. “I think it’s cap, you know, that’s what I think,” Jacquees told former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton during the latest episode of his YouTube series, “Funky Friday with Cam Newton.”

“You know, I sit down and read comments and do that and do this, but see, I’m really outside for real, too. … I see the internet, and I see real life, and I be like, ‘This don’t match. Like, this don’t really go together,'” said Jacquees. He went on to note, “I just see a lot of lies. Like, my shows sold out. Like, I just did 2,200 in LA for Valentine’s Day, you feel me? My last show in Atlanta was 100 racks, you feel me? I don’t know, like, I’m doing something right. And the music still sound good.”

If the Quemix artist had to pinpoint when he noticed an influx of naysayers, it would have been five years ago. “I know it’s just like a hate internet train for Jacquees. Ever since I said I was King of R&B, people just went crazy,” he claimed. As many may recall, the Cash Money Records signee placed the aforementioned crown on his head in 2018, sparking a viral debate about the list of male artists who could also dub themselves R&B’s reigning crooner.

One of the more popular names that continues to be mentioned is Usher. The eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist reluctantly accepted the title in an interview with The Shade Room last month. “I love R&B, and if people have given me that title of someone that has consistently done what I’ve done, hey, I’ll take it, but it’s so much more than just being that,” he said before joking, “Ain’t Jacquees the King of R&B? I don’t want to take his role. That’s lil bro.”

In the end, Jacquees said the criticism about his singing seemed like the work of someone who wanted to make a viral moment out of him. “I feel like this is a parody,” he said. One thing is for certain: his name is consistent in creating buzz. Check out the full interview below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Jacquees
R&B

