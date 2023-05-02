Photo: Screenshot from Jacquees’ “ICU (Quemix)” video
By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Since Coco Jones released her November 2022 EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, “ICU” quickly rose to become a clear fan-favorite. The songstress has performed the love song at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and more. Over the weekend, Jacquees decided to share his love for “ICU” and released his very own Quemix of the track. For his rendition, the Georgia-raised talent put his own sensual twist on the original lyrics:

“Never thought that I’d find somebody (Never), as sweet as you/ Whoever knew it’d be me and you? (It’d be you and me), you love when I put my hands on your body (Love that s**t), but it’s more than sex/ You heaven sent (Yeah), baby, you make me think out the box, you make everything feel right, bae, oh, oh/ Hard timеs, we were strong, could’vе moved on, but we won’t grow apart (We can’t)”

Jacquees’ most recent body of work was 2022’s Sincerely For You album. The project marked his third studio LP and boasted contributions from Summer Walker, 6LACK, Dreezy, 21 Savage, John P. Kee, and more across 17 tracks. So far, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for “When You Bad Like That” and “Tipsy.” Prior to that was King of R&B in 2019, which contained 18 songs and features from T.I., Tory Lanez, Quavo, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Lil Keed, Lil Gotit, Lil Baby, and more.

Outside of his own releases, the “Fact or Fiction” singer can be heard dishing vocals out on more recent collaborations like “If You Want Me To” by 2 Chainz, “Never Leave Her” by Toosii, “For Me” by Vedo, and more.

Be sure to press play on Jacquees’ brand new remix of Coco Jones’ “ICU” down below.

