Late Sunday (July 16), Fabolous took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the current women frontrunners of hip hop. “Love hearing the female rappers talking some real s**t,” he began. “Women are so strong, [they] have so many stories and perspectives that we need to hear in pure form.”

He continued by offering a personal critique. “No disrespect to any of the female rappers out, but I think there’s only one style of female rap/hip hop being promoted, programmed, and looked at as successful now,” the Brooklynite stated.

Throughout his decorated career, Fabolous collaborated with some of hip hop’s greatest queens, including Missy Elliott, Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown, and Nicki Minaj. Three of his biggest songs in particular, “Take You Home,” “What Should I Do,” and “Can’t Let You Go,” were all created alongside Baltimore artist Lil’ Mo.

It’s been four years since the Street Family head honcho liberated his most recent full-length effort, the third installment of his critically acclaimed Summertime Shootout series. Dubbed Coldest Summer Ever, that project contained 16 songs and a wealth of features from Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YFN Lucci, Jacquees, Teyana Taylor, Roddy Ricch, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and more. Since then, fans have been treated to loose drops like “Gyalis Freestyle,” “RICH HUSTLE” with Jim Jones, “SAY LESS” with French Montana, “BACH TO BACH” with Dave East, and “Ups & Downs Freestyle.” Loso also appeared on tracks like Joyner Lucas’ “Still Can’t Love,” Mary J. Blige’s “Come See About Me (Remix),” Hitmaka’s “Down Bad,” Tink’s “Oooh Triflin,” and — this past May — Diddy’s “Act Bad.”

Currently, Fabolous, Maino, and East are putting the final touches on a gym-inspired album. “It’s actually… 85 percent done,” Maino spilled to “Amazing AllHipHop Podcast.” “Fit Lit, it’s us together because we be working out. That’s our little Fit Lit Club. We got some heat.”