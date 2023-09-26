On the latest episode of “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN were joined by Memphis Bleek to discuss the downfall of Roc-A-Fella Records, standout moments with JAY-Z, seeing Michael Jackson, and much more.
Born Malik Deshawn Cox in New York City, Bleek released his impressive debut, Coming of Age, in 1999. The album was praised for tracks like “Memphis Bleek Is…” and “What You Think of That.” His sophomore effort, The Understanding, was released in 2000 and was later RIAA-certified gold. The 14-record project housed tracks such as “Do My…” featuring JAY-Z and offered a mature, nuanced perspective of life through incisive lyrics.
A few years later, Bleek returned with another solid project, M.A.D.E., which further illustrated his lyrical prowess through songs like “Round Here.” While music had always been at the forefront, Bleek also ventured into acting and was featured in the 2002 movie Paper Soldiers.
After his “Drink Champs” appearance, REVOLT compiled a list of nine facts we learned from Memphis Bleek’s interview. Check them out below and watch the full episode here if you missed it.
1. On JAY-Z bringing Michael Jackson out during Summer Jam
During HOT 97’s Summer Jam in 2001, JAY-Z brought out Michael Jackson for arguably one of the most legendary moments in hip hop that year. It took place after Hov performed “Izzo (H.O.V.A.),” which was produced by Kanye West and sampled The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.” Afterward, The Blueprint rapper gave an interview where he was quite literally left speechless.
Bleek explained, “Hov just felt like it was nothing to say. Ralph [McDaniels] wanted to interview him, and it’s like, what do you say right after you get offstage of bringing Mike up there? He was like, ‘You know what? Y’all go ‘head, y’all do y’all thing.’ That was the green light to be like, ‘Oh s**t, okay.’”
2. On Dame Dash’s role in JAY-Z’s success
Dame Dash is widely known for co-founding Roc-A-Fella Records with JAY-Z as well as managing the iconic artist before things went south personally and professionally. Bleek spoke about how despite their sour relationship, the entrepreneur still played a significant role in JAY-Z’s success.
“Dame wasn’t around for the ride, neither was Biggs — everybody played a major role. When I came around, it was Clark Kent and Hov running around in the studio,” Bleek said. “Dame had the industry, the knowledge of being a manager. Hov was straight from the block. He didn’t know nothing about the industry.”
3. On Emory Jones pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case
JAY-Z’s close friend, Emory Jones, pleaded guilty to drug distribution in 1997. He was reportedly sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2000 and referenced by the rapper on tracks like “Do U Wanna Ride.” Although the Paper Planes co-founder missed out on much of Hov’s journey from rags to riches, Bleek provided insights into his decision.
“Emory bet it all on Hov,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Damn, what Emory do? What happened?’ I start doing my research, and they just like, ‘N**gas ain’t do nothing. N**gas was telling, trying to bring the whole regime down or whatever, and Emory said, ‘F**k it, I’ll take the weight for it. It’s me.’’ It’s like wait, what? That’s triple OG.”
4. On securing tickets for Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR”
Later in the interview, Bleek shared his difficulties securing tickets for Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.” According to the emcee, the arena run was stopping in Philadelphia during his wife’s birthday, and after having trouble getting the hookup from Roc Nation’s staff, he had to ask Hov.
According to Bleek, “I was like, ‘F**k it, it’s wifey. I got to hold it down.’ So, I hit all the top dogs. I ain’t even gonna say no names, but all the bosses… All of them said, ‘Yo, you Bleek, you buggin’? You know you gotta hit JAY.’ So I’m like, ‘Aight, I tried not to, but now I got to hit you.’”
5. On the first day he met DMX
Similar to “Drink Champs” alumni Ja Rule, Bleek has some incredibly fond memories of DMX from before he passed. Bleek and X worked together on JAY-Z’s “Money, Cash, H**s.” In his conversation with N.O.R.E. and EFN, the lyricist detailed the first day he met the Ruff Ryders rapper.
Bleek recalled, “[The] first day I met X, he got us… I think Ja was on here and told the same story. X got the car towed by the police [on the highway]. Then, we went to some girl’s crib. He told her, ‘Yeah, what y’all got to eat? Gotta feed the dogs. The dogs is hungry.’ Word, they made them fry some fish and some chicken for dogs.”
6. On JAY-Z writing Memphis Bleek’s “Coming Of Age” verse
“Coming Of Age” served as a standout cut on JAY-Z’s album Reasonable Doubt. As revealed by DJ Clark Kent in an interview with Complex, Hov ghost-wrote for then-teenage Bleek, who contributed to the second verse and chorus. It was initially intended for Shyheim, but the Staten Island native passed on it.
“[JAY-Z] opens the notebook, he rips a piece of paper out the notebook and just hands me the piece of paper. He said, ‘As fast as you remember this piece of paper is as fast as you’ll be on.’ No beat, no nothing. I take the piece of paper… First of all, Hov used to write in the smallest handwriting, so you could barely understand it,” Bleek explained. “Probably like an hour tops, on God, I go back upstairs. They’re still there. I’m like, ‘Yo, I got it.’”
7. On wanting to do a Verzuz with Juelz Santana
During his visit to “Drink Champs,” Juelz Santana downplayed the thought of doing a Verzuz battle against Memphis Bleek, which led the latter to challenge his contemporary. On Twitter, the Marcy Projects artist wrote, “That’s been my G, but he can get this [fire emoji].” Though the pair teased a possible match in the months that followed, it ultimately never came to fruition.
“Swizz, holla at me. He don’t want that smoke. He said I ain’t want that smoke. We was promoting my artist s**t. I went on Twitter and said something, and they hyped it up. He went back and forth, and there was smoke, and I went up [to Roc Nation] and made it official. You want that smoke, holla at me,” Bleek explained.
8. On the downfall of Roc-A-Fella
A few years after Roc-A-Fella was founded by JAY-Z, Biggs, and Dame, Def Jam purchased 50 percent of the company, and it subsequently went defunct in 2013 due to the issues behind the scenes. Bleek chimed in on the situation, sharing that artists like Foxy Brown, Peedi Crakk, Young Gunz, and several others ultimately ended up getting the shorter end of the stick.
“I ain’t want it to be over. We still had a lot to accomplish. There was still a lot of talent there… Peedi [Crakk] never got off. It’s a lot of n**gas who didn’t get a chance, caught up in grown men’s bulls**t,” Bleek stated. “I built my whole life since 14 years old [on] Roc-A-Fella to the time I was 28.”
9. On Dame Dash saying that JAY-Z was jealous of him dating Aaliyah
During a sit-down with the “That’s F**ked Up” podcast, Dame alleged that Hov was “bitter” over him pursuing Aaliyah. The former was reportedly dating the late singer when she died. Like many people, Bleek was taken aback by the claims given that it’s been over two decades since the “Rock The Boat” artist passed away.
As Bleek told it, “That was always Dame’s lady, God bless. I don’t know where that angle come from. I don’t know where any angle come from with Dame still speaking on the situation. That s**t almost 30 years ago, bro… Hov done created six, seven businesses since the fall of Roc-A-Fella.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Joyner Lucas teases joint album with Will Smith
YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label
Drake gifts Sexyy Red a diamond Cartier watch
Trending
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
How Angela Yee found more to her life's purpose beyond the microphone
Check out six insightful gems that Angela Yee dropped on “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels.”
Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela Yee to discuss growing up in Brooklyn, interning for Wu-Tang Clan, “The Breakfast Club,” and curating her own show. Presented by LIFEWTR.
7 Atlanta residents reveal what they’re most excited about for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD
“I love music and media and thoroughly enjoy observing panels,” one person said. “Also…I love to see our artists performing, so I’ll definitely be in attendance to see Babyface Ray perform!”
Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Yo-Yo opened up about her outstanding career and the women who are holding down the fort today. “I think this generation is more fearless, they take less s**t, they say what they want, and they get it,” Yo-Yo stated in this exclusive interview. Read up!
Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve
“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!
Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!
Breakdancing, an oft-ignored pillar of hip hop, is taking its rightful place in the spotlight
In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday, we discuss the history of breaking, the art form serving as a voice for the marginalized and it being added to the 2024 Olympics. Read up!
Pride was the theme of the night at the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards
“This marks an important historic moment,” Wyclef Jean exclusively told REVOLT. “The Caribbean Music Awards created a bridge to unify all Caribbean artists and show the world that [we] are strong in numbers, as well as leaders of the culture.”
Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports
“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.
Halftime Report | How Rucker Park culture transformed the legacies of hip hop and basketball
The late Greg Marius played matchmaker between basketball and hip hop, and the marriage is still going strong. In honor of hip hop’s 50th birthday, read our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Jaylen Brown: Hip hop has been an essential part of my growth as an athlete
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, REVOLT sat down with NBA star Jaylen Brown to discuss his career, the South’s impact on rap, the importance of Black media outlets and so much more. Read up!
Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day
Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50.
Flau'jae is winning on and off the court with zero plans of slowing down
“I still feel like I haven’t scratched the surface of my capabilities… I just want to be the best version of myself,” she acknowledged in this exclusive interview for REVOLT. Read up!
Web3 | Willow Smith's groundbreaking honor as the first-ever RIAA NFT plaque recipient
This groundbreaking chapter in Willow Smith’s journey signifies innovation at the intersection of Web3 and the music industry. Read up!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”
LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.