Lola Brooke doesn’t perform, she unleashes. Her small stature belies a ferocious MC with a sledgehammer of a voice and unbridled energy that makes it impossible to not feel her impact onstage. If her show-stealing performance at this year’s HOT 97 Summer Jam was any indication, then it’s no wonder she’s had fans going crazy for her on tour.

“I’ve been chased on the highway by my fans. They also cry for me. Oh my God. My fans cry so much for me at my shows,” Brooke told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the “Gator Season” MC explains how Teyana Taylor helped improve her choreography for Summer Jam, which city’s energy messed up her wig at a show, and what she needs backstage. Read the exclusive interview with Lola Brooke below.

You added a bunch of choreography to your Summer Jam performance, which Teyana Taylor helped with. What was that preparation like?

The preparation? We had eight hours over two days to get it done. So, we did four hours each day for the full set, and I was panicking. But T kept saying, “Girl, you got this, you got this.” I believed in myself, and I believed in her, and we definitely had it.

You two embraced after your set. What did you say to each other?

It was a “We did it, we got through it” moment. We stayed focused, and we worked together. The most important thing is we worked together and got it figured out.

Let’s take it back. What is your earliest memory of Summer Jam?

When Meek Mill came in 2012. That was my first and last Summer Jam. He came out and said, “Motherfu**er, I’m a boss.” I said, “I told you he was next!”

A Boogie’s “Me Vs. Myself Tour” was your first major trek. What did you have to get adjusted to on the road?

The consistent work. You try to go to sleep at a decent time, but that never really happens. I was on tour doing press, touring, artistry, creativity — as in visuals — and working on music in the studio. There was a lot going on for me, but I’m just so grateful to have the chance even to do it. So, tour life was fire.

What was your favorite show on that tour?

My favorite shows were Chicago and London because you felt the energy. My wig almost sweated off in Chicago (laughs). Oh my God. My wig was tore up because they were so turned in there.

Even the most seasoned artists have to adjust to mistakes onstage. What was a show where things didn’t go how you wanted, but you still made it work?

I performed at PlayStation Theater one time, and everything was not situated, but I just went out there and did my best.

How has your live show evolved over the years?

It’s evolved by me watching myself, believing in my team, and listening to what they’re telling me regarding things that I can enhance. I’ve just been a student.

What’s on your rider?

Oh, it’s a lot. I like salmon salad. I get a pepperoni pizza for the guys because that’s what they want. Lemon pepper wings, chocolate, strawberries — fruits for sure. I have water and tea. I always ask for soap, washcloth, toothbrush, toothpaste, and things like toiletries and stuff like that.

How have your fans shown you love on the road?

People have drawn pictures of me. I’ve been chased on the highway by my fans. They also cry for me. Oh my God. My fans cry so much for me at my shows.

Which of your songs was made specifically for you to perform?

“Don’t Play With It” because you should not play with me when I’m on that stage.

What do you have coming for the rest of 2023?

For the rest of the year, I’m working on my project consistently and being as creative as I can as an artist.