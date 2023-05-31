Nothing ever really dies on the internet. This week, a video resurfaced on social media and has fans speculating whether or not a pivotal moment of their adolescent years was a lie. The clip in question shows former BET “106 & Park” host AJ Calloway, known for his flowing locs, having a stylist add the pieces on as a lacefront wig.

“Why [did] we let BET perpetuate so much falsehood?! AJ wore a [whole] wig!” a tweet from Sunday (May 28) claimed. “Ain’t no way!” one person said in disbelief. Another who marveled at the undeniable talent observed in the footage added, “Tyler Perry needs to get in contact with whoever was behind this. I could’ve went my whole life [and] never guessed he was wearing a lace front.” While many expressed surprise for the alleged hoax, one person was grateful for the diversity showcased on his screen: “Wow… but at least I got to see someone who had hair like me, even if it was a wig.”

AJ confirmed two years ago that this was for a show and that his hair on 106 was real. https://t.co/OoTaVzxZwb https://t.co/9WvZqaCHFL — 𝘾𝙤𝙙𝙮 𝙇𝙚𝙬 (@CantResistCody) May 31, 2023

As speculation continued, a few users pointed out updated technology in the footage. “Explain an Apple watch being in this,” one demanded of the video, which supposedly showed Calloway preparing for a television show that aired in the early 2000s. “Was AJ’s hair a wig or not? We need to get to the bottom of this,” another asked. Rest assured, the now-48-year-old was more than happy to clarify.

As previously reported by REVOLT, in 2021, Calloway addressed the hair hearsay. “Why does this have me laughing so hard! My hair was real back then,” he posted to his Instagram Story at the time. As some users pointed out, the video was a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a recent project the entertainment reporter worked on where he recreated a past look.

See the hilarious reactions below.

Ain’t no way!?!!!! — Piece of Westphalia (@knowondr) May 29, 2023

The hood knew huh. How the hood explain an Apple Watch being in this 😒 pic.twitter.com/Mtk4pKIqNj — Chris HIMsworth (@Nole_RattlerESQ) May 30, 2023

No he didn’t, he was recreating his hair look more recently by wearing this wig. His hair was real on the show — Fluorescent Beige (@LeMusze) May 29, 2023

Y’all legit believe anything, his hair was real, this is recent and it was for something specific 🤣 — Uncle Vick (@unclevanglorius) May 29, 2023

tyler perry needs to get in contact with whoever was behind this. i could’ve went my whole life & never guessed he was wearing a lace front. — resting rich face. (@highendtheori) May 29, 2023

This is when Aj & Free did a movie or skit like they were on 106 back in the day. This is from maybe 3 years ago…. — NeckyMinaj🍯🧸BDay5/7🎂 (@PeachDmv) May 30, 2023

Wow..but at least I got to see someone who had hair like me..even if it was a wig — TroyBarshee (@tbd1977) May 29, 2023

Hold up. So you mean to tell me, AJ had a wig on EVERY DAY for 3-5 YEARS?!?! That’s insane. https://t.co/kNDx6VhbrQ — Keith D. (@Kdab21) May 30, 2023

AJ from 106 and Park seen getting a wig installed 😭 pic.twitter.com/eJywhSUyft — Beast Bizz (@BeastBizz) May 30, 2023