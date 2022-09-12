AJ Calloway and Free Marie took to social media to celebrate 22 years of “106 & Park” yesterday (Sept. 11) and they dropped a hint that just might be a treat for day one fans of the hit music video show.

In a post shared to Instagram, AJ expressed his gratitude for the cultural phenomenon that introduced both him and Free to television. “22 years ago today a show was born out of a little studio on the corner of 106 and Park Ave in NYC,” he wrote in a caption accompanied by a throwback image of the pair on set. “We had no idea that it would have the global impact that it did. We were green in the television industry just trying to figure it out but at the same time always being fans of the culture!”

At one point in the post, AJ shared his love for Free and even hinted at potentially bringing the show back. “Free, I got mad love for you and I know our story isn’t over. You ready?” he asked. “I think the culture needs a little more love again!”

Free further fueled reboot rumors in the response to her former co-host. “AJ, good morning and Happy ‘106’ anniversary day,” she shared. “Somehow you continue to be the coolest, most charismatic guy I know who knows everybody lol. Love you deep, and hell yeah we got more work to do. Let’s go!”

Furthermore ,she closed out her post with a “See you on set.” “106 & Park” premiered on BET Sept. 11, 2000 and the dynamic duo served as the face of the music countdown show for five years prior to their exit in 2005. Following their departure, the series went through multiple hosts including Terrence J and Rocsi as well as Bow Wow and Keisha Chanté before ultimately ending in 2014.