Funk Flex recently appeared on the latest episode of “Classics with Scoop B” to discuss all things hip hop. During the interview, the New York DJ was asked about his thoughts of a possible JAY-Z and Nas Verzuz, and if not, who he can see battling the Roc Nation boss. “You want me to tell you who would beat JAY-Z at a Verzuz? Hands down embarrass him? Busta Rhymes would spank anybody in a Verzuz,” he said. “There is no one that will beat Busta Rhymes as a solo artist in a Verzuz… Maybe it could be a tie with Missy [Elliott].”

Elsewhere during the interview, Funk Flex gave his input on Memphis Bleek’s claim that Nas doesn’t have enough hits in his catalog to compete with Hov. “Nas has enough songs, but JAY’s swagger is strong,” he began. “That’s very hard. If you’re talking JAY-Z-Nas, they’re equal in music, but JAY’s swagger on that stage might edge him out. He has a lot of swag. Nas is a weird GOAT. I think lyrically, they’re both 10s, but they’re really two different styles to me. Lyrics, Nas edges JAY-Z. Swag, JAY-Z edges Nas. That’s my personal opinion.” Check out the full conversation below.