S7 E35 | Memphis Bleek
S7 E35 | Memphis Bleek

03:10:11
Drink Champs
By REVOLT
  /  09.23.2023

On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” the one and only Memphis Bleek comes through to discuss his friendship with JAY-Z and asking him for “Renaissance World Tour” tickets, bringing out Michael Jackson at Summer Jam, the late Aaliyah and so much more. Watch here.

Drink Champs
Aaliyah
JAY-Z
Memphis Bleek
R&B
Rap
RIP

