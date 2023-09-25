Photo: Ron Schwane/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  09.25.2023

On Friday (Sept. 22), Kid Cudi appeared at the Cleveland Guardians game against the Baltimore Orioles, where he was invited to throw the first pitch. In video footage that made its rounds on social media, the rapper flailed the ball well out of the catcher’s reach, leading many to joke about the underwhelming attempt. “Kid Cudi’s first pitch at the Guardians game tonight was juuust a bit outside,” tweeted Major League Baseball’s official MLB Life account along with a laughing emoji.

On Saturday (Sept. 26), Cudi shared a much better pitch that he made while rehearsing for his big moment. “My practice throw was solid. I don’t know what happened out there,” he jokingly stated. Following a fan’s lighthearted response, the “Pursuit of Happiness” artist shared an honest admission of his physical abilities.

“I’m a NON-ATHLETE, bro, its all in good fun! I haven’t thrown a baseball since mini-league as a kid and I wasn’t good then, too,” he added. “My gift is creating and being [an] artist. It would be different if I acted like some sports guy and pretended to be nice with it. I have NEVER been athletic. Im the artsy guy! But I think I could do some damage in dodgeball, though. Maybe a tournament?”

Cudi continues to make waves on the creative end. In 2022, he released an animated romantic comedy, the critically acclaimed Entergalactic, and his eighth solo LP of the same name. The project consisted of 15 songs and assists from Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Don Toliver, Steve Aoki, and Dot Da Genius. Since then, he’s appeared on songs like Lil Nas X’s “COMPANY,” Skrillex’s “Summertime,” and Travis Scott’s “LOOOVE.” He’s also recently liberated drops like “MOST AIN’T DENNIS” and “ILL WHAT I BLEED,” which are expected to appear on his forthcoming body of work, INSANO.

Revolt - New Episodes