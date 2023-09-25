On Friday (Sept. 22), Kid Cudi appeared at the Cleveland Guardians game against the Baltimore Orioles, where he was invited to throw the first pitch. In video footage that made its rounds on social media, the rapper flailed the ball well out of the catcher’s reach, leading many to joke about the underwhelming attempt. “Kid Cudi’s first pitch at the Guardians game tonight was juuust a bit outside,” tweeted Major League Baseball’s official MLB Life account along with a laughing emoji.

On Saturday (Sept. 26), Cudi shared a much better pitch that he made while rehearsing for his big moment. “My practice throw was solid. I don’t know what happened out there,” he jokingly stated. Following a fan’s lighthearted response, the “Pursuit of Happiness” artist shared an honest admission of his physical abilities.