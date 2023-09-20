Fans of Kid Cudi might have to wait until January 2024 for the release of his ninth studio album, per a tweet posted earlier this month on Sept 4; but they don’t have to wait for amazingly cool news about the 39-year-old actor, fashion designer, producer, rapper, singer and songwriter.
Beyond the release of two new tracks from INSANO, “Most Ain’t Dennis” and “Ill What I Bleed,” released on Soundcloud a little over two weeks ago, Cudi revealed some surprising new ink on Monday (Sept. 18) via Instagram. Fans and others can’t stop talking about the body art.
On his social media account, Kid Cudi posted a black-and-white image of his hand held against his mouth and face. The back and sides featured a skeleton with the caption, “New ink by _dr_woo_. Skeleton Hand Man. My 10th Woo piece. What should I get next? Appreciate u Woo God.”
Fans eager to see more received bonus content from the celebrity rapper. He posted a short black-and-white video flaunting the ink and displaying how the tattoo extends across the back of his hand and fingers and along the sides. He also provided another static image in color that revealed more details, including red highlights across some of the bones and a tiny skull on his finger.
As noted in the post, it is Cudi’s 10th piece by the celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who previously inked a tribute to Cudi’s deceased dog, Freshie, on his left hand and leg as well as a depiction of Kurt Cobain on his left forearm.
In other Kid Cudi news, earlier this year, he shared an update on his upcoming memoir, promising that the book will dive deep into never-before-heard stories from his life. “I’m working on my memoir, and I have about four or five chapters so far, and I touched on a lot,” he noted. “I talked about a lot of s**t that y’all have no idea [about] and stuff that you’ve never heard about. My upbringing, you know, how I got started with music and even how I got interested in acting.”
Peep his new tattoo below.
