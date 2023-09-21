Today (Sept. 21), the Alameda County Coroner’s Office revealed Angus Cloud‘s official cause of death as an accidental overdose. As reported by Variety, the actor succumbed to “acute intoxication due to combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Cloud was found at an Oakland residence by authorities responding to an emergency call back in July. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we bid farewell to an extraordinary individual today,” his family wrote in an official statement that was shared by TMZ. “In many unique ways, Angus touched our lives as an artist, a comrade, a sibling, and a son. Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The unfortunate announcement continued, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Following his death, many of Cloud’s peers and loved ones paid tribute on social media, including his “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm, kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh… I’m smiling now just thinking of it,” she recounted. “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love, ‘They could light up any room they entered,’ but boy, let me tell you, he was the best at it.”