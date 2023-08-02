Friends and fans of Angus Cloud continue to reel from his unexpected death on Monday (July 31). On Tuesday (Aug. 1), “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the 25-year-old’s unfortunate transition.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus [Conor],” she began. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm, kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh [I’m smiling now just thinking of it]. I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love, ‘They could light up any room they entered,’ but boy, let me tell you, he was the best at it.”

She continued, “I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love, and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment. My heart is with his mother and family at this time… Please be kind and patient, as grief looks different for everyone.”