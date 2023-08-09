Today (Aug. 9), it’s been revealed that social media star Claire Hope, who went by the moniker Lil Tay, has passed away. A statement from her loved ones was shared on her Instagram account, which also appears to confirm the death of her brother, Jason Tian.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” the message read. “This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

The statement continued, “During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss. as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable voice that will be felt by all we knew and loved her.”