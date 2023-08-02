As previously reported by REVOLT, Foxx first expressed his appreciation to both his sibling and fans that were concerned about his health. In addition to admitting his wish to not be seen in a lesser condition, he also debunked various rumors that have surfaced as a result of his family’s secrecy.

“I went through something I thought I’d never go through, and I know a lot of people were waiting or wanted to hear updates. But to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man… I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” he revealed. “My sister, Deidra Dixon, my daughter, Corinne Marie, saved my life… They kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me.”

He continued, “Now you know by being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working just fine. They said I was paralyzed… Some people were talking about I’m cloned… Not cloned, man, but I’m here on Earth because of some great people. I’m here on Earth because of God, man.”