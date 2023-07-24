On Sunday (July 23), Ice-T took to Twitter to address anyone pushing conspiracy theories about Jamie Foxx, who continues to recover from a recent health scare. “People would rather believe that Jamie is now a clone or AI than the man was just seriously sick and d**n near died. ‘Cause he doesn’t look EXACTLY the same? YOU look different after a bad cold!” the rap legend stated before classifying speculators as “weirdos.”

Ice-T’s message came after a self-recorded video from Foxx, which was shared on Instagram as an update to all fans concerned following the comedian’s hospitalization back in April.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” he said. “I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

He continued by thanking his family for saving his life and safeguarding his privacy. “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in, in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out. They protected me. And that’s what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these,” Foxx shared before making a couple jokes about the many rumors surrounding the situation.

On Friday (July 21), fans tuned into Netflix to check out his latest movie, They Cloned Tyrone, a sci-fi comedy that also stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Kiefer Sutherland, and David Alan Grier. The film currently holds a 91 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.