Idris Elba could soon add owning a television channel to his resume. The renowned actor, DJ, and music producer is allegedly in talks to put in a bid alongside founder and CEO of The Miroma Group, Marc Boyan, to purchase Channel 4 Deadline reports.

No stranger to avenues outside of acting, Elba currently owns his own production company, Green Door Pictures, which is developing an upcoming thriller series alongside Apple TV+. Should he finalize the deal to purchase Channel 4, it will be one of the biggest investments in the No Good Deed actor’s portfolio to date.

Boyan has had his eyes on purchasing the British broadcaster since October 2021. With the help of Elba, he aims to better the state-owned channel by making it fit to compete within the digital era. Their current bid sits at $1.2 billion, which is drastically lower than the original rumoured bidding amount of $2 billion.

Channel 4 is a part of the United Kingdom’s largest free streaming service, All 4, and is a free public broadcaster included in the entity’s 12-channel network. Other rumored bidders include Comcast, Paramount, Vivendi, and Discovery.

The Miroma Group is a television and marketing production company that provides Boyan’s clients with advertising, creative design, data analytics and more. Its partners include Netflix, Comcast, Audible, Live Nation, Apple TV+, and more.

Per Boyan, the platform supports clients “across multiple geographies with an ever expanding U.S. footprint through our blend of digitally centric solutions, working with businesses that share our appetite for transformative growth.”

While Elba waits to hopefully land this deal, he is gearing up for “Hijacked,” the upcoming project with Apple TV+ in which he will both star in and produce. His film Beast and another feature inspired by his television series, “Luther,” is currently in post-production.