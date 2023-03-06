Are you ready to go back in time with some old-school jams? Because Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are bringing their most memorable songs on the road with them this summer for the “Sing A Song All Night Long Tour.” Today (March 6), Richie made the video announcement on Instagram. The 73-year-old songwriter wore a black shirt and jacket as he shared the news while fans could watch glimpses of past performances of the Alabama native and the popular ’70s/’80s band.

“Well, my friends, the time has come to announce a tour,” the “Easy” songwriter said. “Not just any tour, but the tour I’ve been trying to do for years. And now it’s going to actually happen. ‘Sing A Song All Night Long.’ Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind, & Fire, together on the same stage, and I’m inviting you to the party. So join us; this is the place you need to be.”

Richie rose to fame in the 1970s as a songwriter and the co-lead singer of the Motown group Commodores. In 1981, he wrote and produced the single “Endless Love,” which he recorded as a duet with fellow icon Diana Ross. A year later, Richie launched his solo career with his debut album, Lionel Richie. It sold over 4 million copies.

Now, the four-time Grammy Award-winning singer judges the singing competition show “American Idol.” He joined during its 16th season and has held onto his chair ever since. The show has launched several well-known artists’ careers, including EGOT recipient Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Jordan Sparks, and Ruben Studdard.

In partnership with Live Nation, the tour’s opening night will be on Aug. 04 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The co-headliners will head across America until their final stop on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles, California. Tickets will be on sale on March 13 at 10 a.m. local time.