Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images and Terry Wyatt / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Are you ready to go back in time with some old-school jams? Because Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are bringing their most memorable songs on the road with them this summer for the “Sing A Song All Night Long Tour.” Today (March 6), Richie made the video announcement on Instagram. The 73-year-old songwriter wore a black shirt and jacket as he shared the news while fans could watch glimpses of past performances of the Alabama native and the popular ’70s/’80s band.

“Well, my friends, the time has come to announce a tour,” the “Easy” songwriter said. “Not just any tour, but the tour I’ve been trying to do for years. And now it’s going to actually happen. ‘Sing A Song All Night Long.’ Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind, & Fire, together on the same stage, and I’m inviting you to the party. So join us; this is the place you need to be.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Live Nation Concerts (@livenation)

Richie rose to fame in the 1970s as a songwriter and the co-lead singer of the Motown group Commodores. In 1981, he wrote and produced the single “Endless Love,” which he recorded as a duet with fellow icon Diana Ross. A year later, Richie launched his solo career with his debut album, Lionel Richie. It sold over 4 million copies.

Now, the four-time Grammy Award-winning singer judges the singing competition show “American Idol.” He joined during its 16th season and has held onto his chair ever since. The show has launched several well-known artists’ careers, including EGOT recipient Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Jordan Sparks, and Ruben Studdard.

In partnership with Live Nation, the tour’s opening night will be on Aug. 04 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The co-headliners will head across America until their final stop on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles, California. Tickets will be on sale on March 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

JAY-Z reportedly sent 100 red roses to senior living facility after viral Super Bowl TikTok performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Chlöe Bailey shares trailer for Peacock Original 'Praise This'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Nick Cannon is stepping into his destiny as the next major music executive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Toosii shares new acoustic rendition of “Favorite Song”

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Kandi Burruss gives Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, and Anita Baker their flowers

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

N.O.R.E. on Rihanna's second pregnancy reveal: "They don’t call him ASAP for nothing"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.04.2023

'Rolling Stone' writer tweets monkey in response to The Weeknd

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Chiiild releases new 'Better Luck In The Next Life' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Lizzo shares emotional moment with fan on "The Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Masego officially unleashes self-titled 'Masego' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new album 'Red Moon In Venus'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Congressman praises Beyoncé in emotional speech on House floor

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Lyfe Jennings insists he enjoys watching Verzuz too much to star in one

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.02.2023

Tink releases sensual "Save Your Soul" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige says "I'm dating myself" in "The Wine Down" premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Lionel Richie
R&B
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

JAY-Z reportedly sent 100 red roses to senior living facility after viral Super Bowl TikTok performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Chlöe Bailey shares trailer for Peacock Original 'Praise This'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Nick Cannon is stepping into his destiny as the next major music executive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Toosii shares new acoustic rendition of “Favorite Song”

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Kandi Burruss gives Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, and Anita Baker their flowers

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

N.O.R.E. on Rihanna's second pregnancy reveal: "They don’t call him ASAP for nothing"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.04.2023

'Rolling Stone' writer tweets monkey in response to The Weeknd

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Chiiild releases new 'Better Luck In The Next Life' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Lizzo shares emotional moment with fan on "The Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Masego officially unleashes self-titled 'Masego' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new album 'Red Moon In Venus'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Congressman praises Beyoncé in emotional speech on House floor

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Lyfe Jennings insists he enjoys watching Verzuz too much to star in one

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.02.2023

Tink releases sensual "Save Your Soul" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige says "I'm dating myself" in "The Wine Down" premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
News

LeBron James teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition PS5 console cover

“Had fun with this one, PlayStation,” James wrote on social media.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
News

Kobe Bryant's family reaches $28.5 million settlement with LA County

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who ...
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023
News

Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma has returned: "She's back"

“Coming soon,” Puma captioned a post on Instagram.
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023
View More