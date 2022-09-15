Bhad Bhabie has always been a big figure in modern-day social media influence; apparently, a huge university wants her expertise on how to stay relevant on the internet.

According to TMZ, On Thursday (Sept. 15) Oxford University has invited the 19-year-old to speak at the prestigious academy institution. Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, is expected to talk to students from the Oxford Union, an academic debate society. The publication reports that Oxford Union President Ahmad Nawaz extended his welcoming to Bhad Bhabie, stating: “It would be an honor to welcome you to continue this fine tradition.”

There have been several controversies related to the rapper, including her appearance on the “Dr. Phil” show in 2016. Then 13-year-old Bhabie appeared on the syndicated TV show with her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, who accused her of committing a laundry list of crimes. The teenager became famous after confronting and challenging an audience member during the segment, saying: “Catch me outside, how about that?”

In April, Bhad Bhabie backed up claims that she made over $50 million from her OnlyFans after joining the social media platform after her 18th birthday in April 2021. She reportedly earned more than $1 million dollars in six hours. According to her Instagram post, Bhabie grossed $52,892,972.42 off her OnlyFans from April 1, 2021 through April 25, 2022, taking home $42,309,719.03 in revenue minus OnlyFans’ cut.

Over the years, notable guest speakers at the university include: U.S. Presidents Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton; world leaders like Queen Elizabeth II, Mother Teresa, and the Dalai Lama; and other musicians like Shakira, A$AP Rocky, and Kanye West.

Bhabie has also dedicated her time to philanthropic endeavors and community service. She created a $1.7 million scholarship for 1,000 students to attend tech and trade schools last month with the help of Educapital Foundation.

You can see Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram posts down below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhabie (@bhadbhabie)