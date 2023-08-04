Jamie Foxx, who recently returned to the public eye following a health scare, shared a cryptic message about fake friends on his social media account. “They killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you???!” the “They Cloned Tyrone” star wrote, including the hashtags “fake friends” and “fake love,” on his Instagram Story and main feed today (Aug. 4).
This post comes nearly four months after it was revealed that Jamie had been hospitalized with an unknown “medical complication.” His oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, released a statement to his fans on April 12. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday [April 11]. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” she wrote on Instagram.
On Saturday, July 22, Jamie shared an update about his health. “I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” the 55-year-old said to fans in a video shared on Instagram. “I went through something I thought I would never ever go through… I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”
As previously reported by REVOLT, Jamie’s sister, Deidra Dixon, just celebrated her birthday. He shared a heartfelt message crediting her for keeping him alive and being there for him following his medical complication. “Happy birthday to my beautiful sister ‘D’… You are magical, you are beautiful, you are the courageous lioness,” the Texas native wrote. “Without you, I would not be here… Had you not made the decisions that you made, I would’ve lost my life… I love you forever and ever. Happy birthday, sis.”
