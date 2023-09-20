Back in August, Phonte and Big Pooh reunited to announce Made In Durham: A Little Brother Block Party, which is named after and set to take place in their North Carolina hometown this October. In a hilarious wrestling-inspired promo, the duo also confirmed that The Cool Kids, Big K.R.I.T., comedian Sam Jay, and more will be joining in on the festivities.

To prepare the masses for the big event, yesterday (Sept. 19) saw the release of a new EP that consists of the tracks “Wish Me Well,” which is produced by Deonis “Pumah” Cook, and the Conductor Williams-backed “Glory Glory,” the latter of which sees Big Pooh flexing his lyrical prowess on the song’s opening verse.

“Glory, glory, standing on the shoulders of giants, Robert Horry, a bit of history, bitter n**gas bore me, all praises due, I was rocking to Kane, my brother rocked ‘caine too, now they dopesick, I author like Beth Macy, penmanship that drive critics and crowds crazy, limitless, 20 in, there’s no safety, and we still letting rounds off…”