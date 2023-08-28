Simone Biles has been praised by fans for years with many calling her the greatest of all time, and she once again proved why she is deserving of that title at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The event was held in San Jose, California on Sunday (Aug. 27).

Biles won three titles, making her the oldest woman to ever take the all-around. Additionally, she is also the first gymnast to win eight U.S. all-around titles.

The athlete won the gold for her impressive balance beam and floor exercises. She walked away with a two-day score of 118.45 for all-around. Her score included 29.300 on the balance beam, 30.200 on the floor, 28.400 on uneven bars, and 30.550 on vault. She also won a bronze medal for her uneven bars exercises, GMA reports.

The 26-year-old once shared an all-around national championship record with Alfred Jochim. He won seven of the men’s titles from 1925 to 1930 and in 1933. She has broken the 90-year record thanks to her recent win.

Since her 2013 debut, Biles has won 27 U.S. titles and 35 national championship medals. She is also a seven-time Olympic medalist and 2016 Olympic individual all-around champion. In 2021, Biles stepped away from her Tokyo Olympics team and the individual all-around gymnastics competition to focus on her mental health. The decision was made after she lost herself while airborne during the vaulting competition.

The 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, however, left fans in awe of her ability. When she finished the floor exercise in the final rotation, the gymnast was given a standing ovation by the crowd of nearly 12,000 onlookers, reminding her that many still think of the athlete as the GOAT.

After the competition, Biles was invited to join the USA Gymnastics 2023-’24 Senior Women’s National Team.