Photo: Elsa / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  07.06.2023

Simone Biles-Owens has finally spoken out after USA Gymnastics announced last week that she will be competing next month.

On June 28, organizers for the 2023 U.S. Classic revealed the 26-year-old athlete as one of many to participate in their upcoming event starting Aug. 4. It will take place at NOW Arena in Chicago. “It is exciting to think about the level of talent and historical legacy of the field that may compete at U.S. Classic,” USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said. “Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey.”

In a brief tweet, the seven-time Olympic medalist apologized for her delay in responding to the announcement. She also thanked everyone for their outpouring of support as she prepares for her first competition in two years. “Sorry, I’ve been a little M.I.A. since the announcement,” Simone tweeted. “I’m overwhelmed with all of your messages, support, and love! Excited to get back out on the competition floor!”

Simone last competed at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Following the games, the Houston native starred in her “Gold Over America Tour.” While embarking on the experience, she spoke with Olympics.com about her future. “Right now, I’m trying to take it one step at a time. I really feel like I haven’t fully got to process Tokyo yet,” she informed the site. “So, once I fully understand and process that, I’m sure it’ll lead me towards which direction I want to go towards.”

While stepping away from the sport she has dominated for years, Simone has become emerged in a different athletic competition: football. After years of dating, Simone and NFL player Johnathan Owens became engaged in February 2022. On April 22, 2023, the couple tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony before celebrating their love in a destination wedding a month later.

