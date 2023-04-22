Photo: Carmen Mandato / Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.22.2023

Simone Biles is finally married! The superstar gymnast shared the news on social media today (April 22). In a series of photos, the newlyweds are shown beaming with that “just married” glow as they flash their pearly whites for the camera.

“I do. Officially Owens,” wrote the 26-year-old Olympian. The pint-sized athlete donned a white, flowy gown with a scrappy back. Owens, 27, wore a tan suit. As if the romantic snapshots were not enough to prove how thrilled she is to be married, her name change to Biles Owens certainly makes it undeniable that she is overjoyed to become a Mrs. In an equally heartwarming post, the Houston Texans safety declared his bride “my person, forever.” A close look at a photo of the officiant signing their marriage license reveals that their ceremony took place on Friday (April 21).

Last week, on April 15, the then-bride-to-be posted a photo of her and Owens holding their marriage license, signaling to fans that their nuptials would be taking place soon. Prior to that, she gave fans a glimpse at her bridal shower and the group of friends who helped her pull off her bachelorette party in Belize.

According to PEOPLE, the couple has been together since meeting on the exclusive dating app Raya. Last March, the gold medalist had a fun Q&A with fans in her Instagram Story, where she revealed how she knew the NFL baller was “the one.” And just like most rom-com flicks portray that aha moment, she wrote, “So fun fact, the day after I met Jonathan, I told my best friend Rachel that I was going to marry him… I just knew.” The lovebirds were engaged a month later.

In a post showing off the proposal and her 3-carat ring, Biles wrote that it was “The easiest yes” and that Owens was everything she had dreamed of and more. Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Owens!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Colin Kaepernick to pay for autopsy of Georgia inmate who died in bed bug-infested cell

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Jemele Hill believes the NFL hates and resents Colin Kaepernick

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.20.2023

Halftime Report | NIL teams seek to level the playing field with financial literacy

By Nasheena Quick
  /  04.19.2023

Damar Hamlin fully cleared to play in NFL following cardiac arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Lavar Ball believes in using sports as a vehicle to Black ownership

By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.18.2023

NFL QB Jalen Hurts reaches historic deal with the Philadelphia Eagles

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Jemele Hill

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.17.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.17.2023

E-40 says racial bias led to his fourth quarter ejection during Sacramento Kings playoff game

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Cherelle Griner celebrates passing the bar exam with wife Brittney Griner by her side

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Black church reaches historic land agreement with NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Shaquille O'Neal reveals in an interview that he revoked his celebrity title 30 years ago

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Flau'jae Johnson's music career continues to skyrocket as she announces future collaboration with DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Brittney Griner to vividly share her harrowing Russia experience in an untitled memoir

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Simone Biles
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Colin Kaepernick to pay for autopsy of Georgia inmate who died in bed bug-infested cell

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Jemele Hill believes the NFL hates and resents Colin Kaepernick

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.20.2023

Halftime Report | NIL teams seek to level the playing field with financial literacy

By Nasheena Quick
  /  04.19.2023

Damar Hamlin fully cleared to play in NFL following cardiac arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Lavar Ball believes in using sports as a vehicle to Black ownership

By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.18.2023

NFL QB Jalen Hurts reaches historic deal with the Philadelphia Eagles

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Jemele Hill

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.17.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.17.2023

E-40 says racial bias led to his fourth quarter ejection during Sacramento Kings playoff game

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Cherelle Griner celebrates passing the bar exam with wife Brittney Griner by her side

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Black church reaches historic land agreement with NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Shaquille O'Neal reveals in an interview that he revoked his celebrity title 30 years ago

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Flau'jae Johnson's music career continues to skyrocket as she announces future collaboration with DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Brittney Griner to vividly share her harrowing Russia experience in an untitled memoir

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More