Simone Biles is finally married! The superstar gymnast shared the news on social media today (April 22). In a series of photos, the newlyweds are shown beaming with that “just married” glow as they flash their pearly whites for the camera.

“I do. Officially Owens,” wrote the 26-year-old Olympian. The pint-sized athlete donned a white, flowy gown with a scrappy back. Owens, 27, wore a tan suit. As if the romantic snapshots were not enough to prove how thrilled she is to be married, her name change to Biles Owens certainly makes it undeniable that she is overjoyed to become a Mrs. In an equally heartwarming post, the Houston Texans safety declared his bride “my person, forever.” A close look at a photo of the officiant signing their marriage license reveals that their ceremony took place on Friday (April 21).

Last week, on April 15, the then-bride-to-be posted a photo of her and Owens holding their marriage license, signaling to fans that their nuptials would be taking place soon. Prior to that, she gave fans a glimpse at her bridal shower and the group of friends who helped her pull off her bachelorette party in Belize.

According to PEOPLE, the couple has been together since meeting on the exclusive dating app Raya. Last March, the gold medalist had a fun Q&A with fans in her Instagram Story, where she revealed how she knew the NFL baller was “the one.” And just like most rom-com flicks portray that aha moment, she wrote, “So fun fact, the day after I met Jonathan, I told my best friend Rachel that I was going to marry him… I just knew.” The lovebirds were engaged a month later.

In a post showing off the proposal and her 3-carat ring, Biles wrote that it was “The easiest yes” and that Owens was everything she had dreamed of and more. Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Owens!